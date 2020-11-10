LISTEN: DeWitt Township Police Sgt. Bill Darnell has ‘last call’

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — DeWitt Township Police Sgt. Bill Darnell had his ‘last call’ today after passing away last week from COVID-19 complications.

“Sgt. Darnell was a true public servant that paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving the members of DeWitt Township,” the call said. “Sgt. Darnell, your brothers and sisters will take it from here, as you rest in eternal peace.”

Darnell worked for the Dewitt Township Police for 15 years.

Darnell had a storied career, including winning the “Beyond the Call of Duty” award in 2018 and being invited to the Rose Garden by President Obama.

On No. 6, 2008, Darnell was called out to an apartment complex for an attempted break-in. The man trying to break-in hid in the building and waited for law enforcement. The man shot Darnell multiple times. One grazed his forehead and another went through his cheek. It knocked out a few teeth, broke both jaws, broke a cheekbone and still had the bullet lodged in his neck.

Miraculously, Darnell survived and eventually returned to work.

Darnell leaves behind three children and his wife.