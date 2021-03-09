LIVE: Former Gov. Snyder appears in court, defense calls for dismissal of case

WLNS 6 News
FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, then, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. A pretrial hearing is scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, for Snyder, who is accused of two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with the lead contamination of drinking water in Flint, Mich., and a fatal outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
FLINT, Mich. (WLNS)– Attorneys for Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder are in court this morning, calling for the dismissal of the case against him linked to the Flint Water Crisis.