LIVE: Governor Whitmer announces details about Ford Field mass vaccination clinic

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)— Thursday morning Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will speak in Detroit, to announce details about the mass vaccination clinic at Ford Field.

The governor will be joined by:

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 5 Acting Regional Administrator Kevin M. Sligh Sr.

Detroit Lions Team President and CEO Rod Wood

Henry Ford Health System President and CEO Wright Lassiter III

Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes

Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh

The event starts at 10:30 A.M. and will be streamed live in the video player above.

According to a press release sent out about the event, the governor and company will “provide details on the registration and inoculation campaign launch, as well as highlight activities moving forward to promote awareness of the opportunity to get “shots in arms” for as many Michiganders as possible.”

the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention priority tool selected Ford Field, and the clinic will operate from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal government’s vaccination pilot program.

The site will be managed by the state of Michigan with support from FEMA, Wayne County, the city of Detroit, Ford Field, Meijer, Henry Ford Health System, the Detroit Lions and the Protect Michigan Commission.

Their goal is facilitating 50,000 shots in arms daily.