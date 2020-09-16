LIVE: Governor Whitmer holds COVID-19 response briefing

LANSING, MICH (WLNS)— Governor Whitmer is holding a press conference this afternoon to update the state’s response to COVID-19.

That conference will feature not only the Governor, and the State’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, but also Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. Benson will give an update on the upcoming general election and voting opportunities Michiganders can take advantage of in advance of the November, 3rd election.

The state Legislature approved legislation this week, that would give local clerks an extra day to prepare absentee ballots for processing, though they still won’t be allowed to count them before 7 a.m. Election Day. Already a record number of people in Michigan have made the decision to vote absentee in November.

Today’s press conference comes on the heels of the BIG Ten, announcing today that they would play football this fall, starting October 24th.

To date, the virus has infected 113,183 people in our state, and 6, 612 have reportedly died from complications of it.

For more information about COVID-19 or the state’s response, you can find it on their website by clicking here.