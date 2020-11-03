Kamala Harris makes Election Day stop in Southfield

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a campaign event at Morehouse College , Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WLNS)– Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris is spending part of Election Day in Detroit.

The Biden-Harris campaign announced both the presidential nominee and his running mate would be in battleground states for ‘get out the vote’ events today.

The former Vice President will spend the day in Philadelphia, and his wife will spend time in Florida and North Carolina.

Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff will spend his day in Ohio.

Harris will make another stop in the Motor City today, you can also watch that here live.