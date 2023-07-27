NOTE: News conference was scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Several victims who were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar, and their families, have announced a lawsuit against Michigan State University and its board of trustees. They are part of the group known as POSSE, which stands for Parents of Sister Survivors Engage.

According to the group, the lawsuit “intends to force MSU to follow laws designed to protect the public from government officials who try to do things behind closed doors to avoid public scrutiny.”

Nassar is serving decades in prison for convictions in state and federal courts and was recently stabbed and injured while in prison. He admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he worked at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Separately, Nassar pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

In a news release, the group’s director said it is “calling for accountability from the university, not money.”

“Survivors deserve to know what MSU is hiding, and the community does, also,” said Clasina Syrovy, one of the women who gave an impact statement in 2018 in Ingham County Court. “Aside from MSU violating the Freedom of Information Act and blatantly hiding 6,000 documents relevant to the case from us for five-and-a-half years, we have had our integrity questioned and character targeted by MSU, the board of trustees and even the interim president.”