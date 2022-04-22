EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Dan Schemmel, the head men’s swimming coach at NCAA Powerhouse Stanford University and former Spartan Swimmer, will appear before the MSU Board of Trustees in support of the battle for Spartan Swim and Dives continued battle for reinstatement.



Schemmel, swam for Michigan State from 2004 to 2008 and also coached at Arizona, Wisconsin, and

Hawaii.

He will address the Trustees and President Samuel Stanley during the public participation segment

of the meeting on Friday, April 22.

Schemmel will discuss to the importance of a swimming and diving program and what it contribtues to a university, as well as how Stanford reversed course and reinstated 11 varsity athletic programs after cutting them in July 2020, citing “changed circumstances including newly galvanized philanthropic interest.”

MSU’s circumstances have also changed. The battle for Spartan Swim and Dive group has paralleled the 36 Sports Strong Organizations efforts, mobilizing alumni and supporters, identifying errors and discrepancies behind the program`s elimination on Oct. 22, 2020, and most recently securing two generous donations from alumni who have agreed to give $8.5 million in pledges and estate donations toward the reinstatement of both programs.

With existing endowments that totals out to more than $11 million for MSU Swim and DIve.

Schemmel will be part of another lineup of speakers representing the Battle group, who have appeared at

every BOT meeting since November 2020.

Also addressing the MSU leadership are MSU alumni Dawn Polk, MSU Swim Club President Alexis Lefevre, Spartan varsity swimmers Ava Boutros and Rachel Aycock and Detroit Athletic Club Aquatics Director Robin Hartnett.