EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan State University Head Coach Tom Izzo spoke to the media ahead Thursday’s match up with instate rival Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The Spartans head into the game following a must win victory over Indiana Tuesday night. The No. 2 ranked Wolverines suffered just their second loss of the season Tuesday against Illinois.

The Spartans will play the Wolverines both Thursday, and Sunday night to end the regular season.