GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The preliminary hearing for the Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya began Thursday.

Chris Schurr, who has been fired from the Grand Rapids Police Department, is charged with second-degree murder in Lyoya’s death. At the preliminary hearing, a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Judge Nicholas Ayoub listens to a witness during Chris Schurr’s preliminary hearing in Grand Rapids on Oct. 27, 2022.

Testimony was scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. but was delayed nearly 20 minutes. Shurr was in attendance with his lawyers and Lyoya’s family also arrived and sat behind the prosecution. They spoke briefly ahead of the hearing.

After Judge Nicholas Ayoub addressed the court over how the hearing will be handled, prosecutors called their first witness to the stand.

Nicholas Calati, a sergeant with GRPD, took the stand and stated that he was one of the first officers to arrive at the scene after the shooting of Lyoya. He testified that he arrived somewhere between 6-8 minutes after Schurr called in the shooting.

He noticed that Schurr was visibly tired once he got there and advised him to go sit in his police cruiser. Calati also noted that he saw a taser near Lyoya’s body between the two homes.

Calati said that he did not render aid to Lyoya but said there were no signs of life when he looked over the body.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. Nicholas Calati on the witness stand during Chris Schurr’s preliminary hearing in Grand Rapids on Oct. 27, 2022.

Following Calati, the state called on Aime Tuyishime, a friend of Lyoya and the passenger of his car at the time of the stop.

Tuyishime had been hanging out with Lyoya the night before and the two were driving around that morning to drop off their third friend and visit Lyoya’s new home.

Tuyishime said that while driving, the two started to hear a noise coming from the back of the car. Lyoya pulled off the road and went to go check what was causing the noise. Tuyishime said that he then saw a police car approach them.

Lyoya and the officer began talking and “going at it,” according to Tuyishime. He then got out of Lyoya’s car and began recording the two wrestling in the front yard of homes before Lyoya was shot. The video Tuyishime took was played in court.

The defense’s cross-examination of Tuyishime focused on the two’s drinking the night before. Tuyishime admitted to drinking that night and that he and Lyoya bought beer at a store that morning during their trips.

Aime Tuyishime on the witness stand during Chris Schurr’s preliminary hearing in Grand Rapids on Oct. 27, 2022.

The defense eventually played the video again while Tuyishime was on the stand to show Lyoya tell him “to get the keys.” Tuyishime said that he “did not want to watch” the video again and turned away from the screen.

The state then called on Wayne Butler, one of the residents on Nelson Avenue at the time of the shooting. He started his testimony by saying that morning “was a very traumatic incident” for him.

Butler recalled the incident saying that he was getting out of the shower when he noticed police lights in front of his home. He went to his front porch to view the altercation between Schurr and Lyoya and later came outside to try and have Tuyishime convince Lyoya to lay down and stop the “wrestling match” between him and Schurr. He went inside to get his phone and while he was making his way back outside, he heard the gunshot.

Butler said that he thought Schurr tried to keep the traffic stop from escalating at first but that he ultimately made the wrong decision in shooting Lyoya.

“I believe Mr. Schurr to be a good man,” Butler said. “You don’t sign up to be the police because you’re a bad guy. That doesn’t mean that police don’t do things that are wrong. But I do believe him to be a good man.”

Wayne Butler on the witness stand during Chris Schurr’s preliminary hearing in Grand Rapids on Oct. 27, 2022.

Butler echoed the same sentiment as Calati that Schurr appeared tired but stated that the officer was “in control” of the situation the whole time.

Schurr’s body camera footage was shown in court as a second Nelson Avenue resident testified on what they saw from that morning.

After a 10-minute break, prosecutors called on Bryan Chiles, a senior investigations engineer for Axon. He appeared in front of the court via Zoom.

Chiles wrote a 57-page report for Michigan State Police on both the taser involved in the shooting and Schurr’s body camera. Some of the information in the report include if and how many times the weapon was discharged and taking photographs of the devices to show any damage to them.

Parts of the report were shown on screen including one where it shows that the first taser cartridge had been deployed but missed and was left on the ground several feet away from both Schurr and Lyoya. A second cartridge was also deployed but it was shot into the ground during the struggle.

The hearing will stream live on woodtv.com. If necessary, the hearing will continue Friday.

Supporters of Lyoya gathered in the hallway outside of the courtroom ahead of the hearing but left before noon. The kent County Sheriff’s Department assigned extra security officers to the courthouse in anticipation of the hearing.

An undated photo of Patrick Lyoya courtesy family.

The hearing has been a long time coming. It was delayed twice, with Schurr’s attorneys saying they needed time to get and sort through seven years’ worth of GRPD training records. Lyoya’s family has criticized the delays, with his father saying each one was “like a knife in my heart.”

Schurr pulled Lyoya, 26, over on April 4. Video shows Lyoya ran away and there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing Schurr’s Taser. Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot Lyoya in the back of the head.

That Schurr killed Lyoya is not in question. If the judge sends the case to trial, it will be up to a jury to decide whether it constituted murder. The second-degree murder charge means the prosecutor decided the shooting could not be justified by self-defense. Schurr’s attorneys argue he acted in accordance with GRPD policy and that his use of deadly force was justified.

Schurr, 31, has been out on bond since shortly after his arrest and charging in June. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.