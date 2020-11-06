Procession held for DeWitt Twp. police officer who died of COVID-19

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– A procession is being held today, for Sergeant Bill Darnell, who died yesterday from complications of COVID-19.

Sergeant Bill Darnell worked for the Dewitt Township Police for 15 year years.

“Sergeant Darnell was the glue that kept this department together,” said Dewitt Township police chief, Mike Gute.

Gute says Darnell was a jack of all trades and helped the department in many different ways.

“He’s the voice of reason, he was older, he was someone the younger officers looked up to, he was a mentor and a role model, the qualities about this man are endless,” said Gute.

November 6th, 2008, Darnell was called out to an apartment complex for an attempted break-in. The man trying to break-in hid in the building and waited for law enforcement. The man shot Darnell multiple times. One grazed his forehead and another went through his cheek. It knocked out a few teeth, broke both jaws, broke a cheekbone and still had the bullet lodged in his neck.

Sgt. Darnell points to the bullet in his neck during an interview with 6 News back in 2010.

Through the pain, Darnell managed to crawl and draw his gun at the man, who ended up running upstairs. The man was shot and killed by another officer.

Clinton County Sheriff, Larry Jerue, says Darnell is a hero.

“He’s been shot in the face, his breathing is effected, he’s having difficulty because there’s blood going down into his throat, now he’s not only fighting back the pain and the agony of that but recognizing that there are still people in emanate harms way, he puts himself right back in the middle of it, and gets involved in the whole incident, to talk about somebody who has courageous courage, is to me this is the true testament of what Bill Darnell is all about,” said Jerue.

Darnell was later recognized nationally. He was a National Association of Police Organizations Top Cop award winner. He was invited to a rose garden ceremony at the White House with president Barack Obama.

“He took care of the community as well and the community loved him,” Gute said.

Sgt. Darnell was also given the “Beyond the Call of Duty” award in 2018.

“He leaves void in this department that is going to go on for a long time,” Gute added.

Darnell leaves behind three children and his wife. His family are in our thoughts.