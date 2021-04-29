LIVE: Rally over vaccine passports underway in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Today the house oversight committee will hold a hearing to discuss a new bill that was introduced about vaccine passports.







House Bill 4667, introduced by Republican State Rep. Sue Allor, if passed, would ban vaccine passports from being used or asked for in the state of Michigan.

During this hearing, a group of people in support of this bill and the ban, plan to rally outside the capitol. The event, created on Facebook says, “This is not about politics, this is about Medical Freedom for ALL!”

6 news plans to have a crew on the scene during today rally that begins at 9AM, and will keep you updated and this ongoing story continues.