LIVE: Salute to America

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Survivors of the sinking of a Honduran fishing boat that claimed at least 27 lives said Thursday they thought they also were going to perish.

"The only thing we could think at that moment is that we were going to die there, but God is great," said Dexin Ordónez, one of the 58 survivors of the wreck of the ship Capt. Waly.