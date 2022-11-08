LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Follow along on this page where we will bring you LIVE updates from the Nov. 8 election.

(10:54 p.m.) — With over 29% of the vote counted, Governor Gretchen Whitmer holds an eight point lead over opponent Tudor Dixon.

The Associated Press is reporting 1.3 million votes have been counted, and Whitmer leads 53-45 over Dixon.

Meanwhile, in the race for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, Tom Barrett leads 55-43 over Elissa Slotkin.

(10:16 p.m.) — U.S. Representative Tim Walberg says he’s feeling good about the national outlook for Republicans and even better for his own race.

Walberg called his race ‘a primary race’ and said it’s nice to not have to sit on pins and needles with his new more conservative district.

With roughly 7% of the vote in, Walberg is up 16,316 to 7,808.