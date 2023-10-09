UPDATE: From the Clinton County Sheriff Department Facebook page:

This afternoon at just after 2pm, Clinton County Central Dispatch received a call of a missing child on S. Bauer Rd just north of Clark Rd in Watertown Township. The 3 year old boy pictured walked away from his residence and has not been seen since. He is autistic and non-verbal. We are seeking assistance from the public in locating him. If you live in the area, please check your home, outbuildings, cameras, etc. We are continuing the search with specialized resources this evening with the hope of locating him. If we are unsuccessful this evening, we will bring in more volunteers in the morning. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. We will update if he is located. Any volunteers looking to help in the morning should meet at the Watertown Township Hall at 7am. Clinton County Sheriff Department Facebook page update 8:57 p.m. Oct. 9

UPDATE: Officials are asking people nearby to check trees as well as other places such as sheds because the child likes to climb. The Michigan State Police have their helicopter assisting in the search and in order to make the search easier, officials say only authorized personnel are needed in the area at this time.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The search for a missing three year-old boy in Clinton County is continuing tonight.

The child was last seen wearing “boy as last seen wearing gray-and-blue shorts and a blue sweatshirt; having long, curly black hair; and not wearing shoes.”

Clinton County Sheriff officials have been searching for the boy, described as “non-verbal, special needs” has been ongoing for hours. Officials are asking residents near Bauer Rd. and Clark Rd. to check sheds and other places a child may hide.

Josh Sanchez reports from the scene that over 100 volunteers are attempting to locate the child.

However, the department is asking civilians to not step up to assist at this time.



At this time, we are not requesting any more civilian volunteers. We will not be deploying any more civilian teams after dark, however will continue our efforts into the evening hours with other resources. We would like to thank everyone who showed up to assist this afternoon. Please keep the family in your prayers as we move forward. Clinton County Michigan Sheriff’s Department

HAPPENING NOW: A massive search is underway for a missing child in Clinton County. Police are setting up to search though the night and are asking people who want to help search to head to Watertown Township Hall. @WLNS pic.twitter.com/4OV6CFa3rd — Josh Sanchez WLNS (@JoshSanTV) October 9, 2023

UPDATE: Josh Sanchez has returned from the scene. He reports Michigan State Police, Clinton County Sheriff and officials from the Office of the Michigan Attorney General are on site. Delta Township Fire Department is also present.