GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The third week of the federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer started Monday.

…

The jury on Friday heard testimony from “Big Dan.” The FBI informant had joined the Wolverine Watchmen militia in March of 2020, but spoke with law enforcement when he grew alarmed after talk turned toward killing police.

He testified about reconnaissance of the governor’s cottage in northern Michigan.

Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and Daniel Harris each face charges of kidnapping conspiracy. Croft, Fox and Harris are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft and Harris are also charged with possession of an unregistered destruction device and Harris faces an additional charge of possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.

9:55 a.m.: Fox’s attorney questions about how “Big Dan” “vouched” for Fox so Fox would be allowed to take part in a Wolverine Watchmen training exercise in Munith early on in the alleged conspiracy.

“I don’t think we should boot him,” Big Dan wrote in a text message to the leadership of the Wolverine Watchmen. “In a way, we’re already tied to him. From at the rally (in Lansing). We all dress alike. I know he’s not tactically sound, but he’s willing to learn.”

The FBI agent later texted “Big Dan”: “You did a great job with leadership and Adam.” Big Dan responded: Awesome. Building my resume.”

Fox was allowed to attend the Munith training.

In another text, FBI agent Jayson Chambers told Big Dan: “Look at you bringing people together.”

The attorney is attempting to show how Big Dan and the FBI were pulling strings behind the scenes.

9:40 a.m.: Attorney Gibbons discussing text message from “Big Dan” Chappel to FBI agent Jayson Chambers. They were discussing a planned meeting in June 2020 at the Vac Shack in Wyoming where Fox was living. Chambers texted him: “You are the man.” “Big Dan” responded: “If you guys need it to happen, I’ll make it happen.”

“Big Dan” testified he was referring to his ability to take time off from work.

Defense attorneys have said they believe informants and agents were actually behind the plot, guiding the suspects into doing something they wouldn’t have done on their own.

“Big Dan” said that going into the Vac Shack meeting, Fox’s plan was “storming the capitol, taking hostages, locking the door, executing people and burning down the capitol.”

9:30 a.m. “Big Dan” Chappel, under cross-exam, testified that neither the Wolverine Watchmen (which Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta belonged to) nor the 3-Percenters (which Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox belonged to) were white supremacist groups.

9:20 a.m.: Under cross-examination by Fox’s attorney, Christopher Gibbons, “Big Dan” Chappel testified that FBI agents gave him rules for interacting as an undercover informant with Wolverine Watchmen militia: Don’t initiate any ideas, don’t help develop attack plans, and not to help group co-founder Joe Morrison maintain control as a leader. Big Dan said the Watchmen in June 2020 tried to make him their commanding officer; instead he became their XO (second in command).

9:05 a.m. Big Dan, identified in federal court records as Dan Chappel, testified about the Oct. 7, 2020, arrests of Fox, Garbin, Franks and Harris. Big Dan had picked them all up in his pickup to meet “Red” (undercover FBI agent) in Ypsilanti. They pulled into a warehouse parking lot, where the FBI Hostage Rescue Team (SWAT) was waiting. Fifteen seconds later, the team threw “numerous flash bangs” before making the arrests. Note: Typically, flash bangs emit bright light and loud bangs to temporarily disorient people.

8:50 a.m.: Fox in a secretly recorded phone conversation complained that he’d put in more than his fair share of the $4,000 needed to buy explosives for a bomb to blow up a bridge near the governor’s cottage in Elk Rapids. They were planning to buy the explosives from a man they knew as “Red,” who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, according to testimony.

“I figured about $400 per person if there’s 10 of us,” Fox said.

8:30 a.m. Monday: FBI informant “Big Dan” returned to the witness stand for federal prosecutors. When they are finished with him, defense attorneys will start cross-examination. Defense attorneys have contended that he played a major role in leading the four suspects into doing something they would not have done.

Big Dan testified that the men decided against joining more protests, that they should keep a low-profile so they could continue their plans to kidnap the governor.

“When the time comes, there will be no time to strike fear through presence,” Caserta wrote in a text message. “The fear will be manifested through violence.”