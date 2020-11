Howell, Mich. (WLNS/WHMI) -- Cleary University has switched to remote learning for the rest of the current semester, WHMI reports.

Interim President Emily Barnes told students and staff on Monday that nearly 50% of the university’s students in residence halls at their Genoa Township campus are in quarantine after two students tested positive after attending a recent off-campus party hosted by a student-athlete.

According to the interim president, a COVID-positive person attended the party. That person was in close contact with another Cleary athlete, who continued attending team events and workouts despite knowing that the first person was actively sick with COVID-19 symptoms.

Interim President Barnes referred to the act as “irresponsible and selfish” for students who knowingly exceeded the CDC recommended gathering limits amid a pandemic, WHMI reported.