Deputies in Eaton County say two live grenades were found Sunday morning (August 4, 2019/Courtesy: Eaton County Sheriff’s Office)

HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A bomb squad was called out Sunday after a man found two live grenades in a storage facility in Eaton County.

Deputies were called at 11:41 a.m. to the facility in Hamlin Township. When they arrived, the man told them he was sorting through his father’s belongings, and believed the grenades were from the World War II-era.

The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene. Officers were able to dispose of the grenades safely.