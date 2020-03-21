LIVESTREAMING NOW: White House coronavirus task force briefing

Washington, D.C. (WLNS) — The White House coronavirus task force briefing is providing a weekend update regarding the pandemic in the United States.

The U.S. has recorded more than 250 deaths and upwards of 20,000 cases since the Centers for Disease Control began tracking cases Jan 21. The first case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States was in Washington State.

In Michigan, 554 cases have been confirmed as of 2 p.m. March 20, with four deaths. Three of them were in Wayne County and the other died in Oakland County.