Livingston Co. Board of Commissioners rejects $1.5M in federal Covid-19 support

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MICH. (WLNS)– The Livingston County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday morning on whether to accept or reject federal money for Covid-19 support. Money that would go towards things such as vaccines, testing, contact tracing and more.

The motion failed and there was a tied vote of 4-4, since a commissioner was absent.

In the resolution the board voted on, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that they received federal funding to go towards local health departments.

The money can only be used for Covid-19 aid and would be used from October 2021 through the end of September 2022.

Commissioner Mitchell Zajac voted in favor of the funding and says he was disappointed that the county won’t be using all the resources that are available.

“Providing resources is a local issue, so that’s what this 1.5 million dollars was going to go towards and even though it was voted down today I hope that’s not the last we see of it,” said Zajac.

According to our media partners, WHMI, Board Chair Wes Nakagiri said he’s concerned about government overreach. “If we turn this money down, am I preventing someone from getting a vaccine? I’m concluding no. That is my conclusion and from that standpoint, I am going to vote against taking the money,” said Nakagiri.

Zajac says there were different concerns about taking the money from commissioners and constituents that attended the meeting.

“There’s a lot of hesitancy when it comes to accepting money from the state of Michigan, really with a fear of strings attached of kind of a fear of perpetuation of lock downs and those kinds of things,” said Zajac.

6 News reached out to the commissioners that voted against the funding, but did not hear back.