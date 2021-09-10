Livingston Co. Commissioner will not comply with Biden’s vaccine mandate

According to J&J, the booster dose of the vaccine “generated a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies” 28 days after the primary single-dose shot in participants between the ages of 18 and 55 and in those 65 years and older. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Livingston County Commissioner Mitchell Zajac is working to ensure that his county does not follow President Biden’s newest mandate for federal employees.

A new rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration states that those who do not get vaccinated or get tested for the virus weekly at place with more than 100 employees will be facing a fine of $14,000 per violation.

“The actions of our President are unprecedented. Never before have we seen such overreach and attempts to control the populous in these United States,” said Zajac (R-Marion Township). “Small businesses, workers, and families across the county will pay the price for this mandate, as they have for the past 18 months with unconstitutional restrictions from the State of Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and now from the President of the United States.”

Zajac’s says that “Livingston County is an anti-mandate county, and a pro-freedom county…has not issued any such unconstitutional mandates to restrict the freedoms of its residents (and) respects its employees’ privacy, and will not track, monitor, or mandate their personal, medical decisions.”

The resolution Zajac proposed.

A release from Zajac says that the commissioner has requested that the resolution bypass the General Government/Health and Human Services Committee. The request will allow the resolution to be immediately considered at the board’s next meeting, pending the approval of Commission Chairman Nakagiri.

“Enough is enough. It’s time for Livingston County to stand up to authoritarian bureaucrats who seek to control our lives, and I encourage my neighbors and fellow Commissioners to join me in support of this resolution,” said Zajac.

The next board meeting is set to take place on Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m.