Livingston Co. Man Charged With Arson

Hartland Township, Mich. (WHMI) — A Livingston County man faces arson charges this afternoon, related to a large barn fire earlier this month.

It happened on Clyde Road in Hartland Township on September 8, 2020.

Our media partners at WHMI report 33-year-old Michael Nester has been charged with Third Degree Arson and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Nester is being held at the Livingston County Jail.

He’s expected back in court on Thursday, October 1st.

You can read more of the story from WHMI here.