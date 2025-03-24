LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy has announced his run for Michigan Senate, seeking to represent the 22nd State Senate District.

Sheriff Murphy will seek to fill a set vacated by Sen. Lana Theis at the end of 2026 due to reaching her term limit. He has registered to run for the Republican Party.

“In my years of service, I have had the opportunity to see how state government functions—both at its best and at its worst. Through daily conversations with constituents, I hear the same concerns repeated: There is too much government overreach, a lack of common sense in decision-making, and too much political extremism on both sides. Many feel their representatives have forgotten who they serve and are more focused on party politics and personal career advancement than on the people,” said Sheriff Murphy in a news release sent to 6 News.

Sheriff Murphy says he will “bring the same leadership style to Lansing that he has demonstrated as Sheriff—principled, direct, and willing to work with anyone for the betterment of the district.”

He also emphasized his “commitment to protecting crime victims and ensuring their interests are prioritized in legislative decision-making.”

“I am excited to hit the campaign trail, connect with old friends, and make new ones. This campaign is about ensuring that our community has a strong, independent voice in Lansing,” said Sheriff Murphy in a news release sent to 6 News.

The 22nd Senate District includes all of Livingston County and portions of Genesee, Ingham, Oakland, and Shiawassee counties.

Murphy’s time as Sheriff has not been without controversy. Most recently, Murphy made headlines when he hosted President Trump during his presidential campaign in August for what was supposed to be a news conference on crime. Murphy said before Trump’s visit that it was “not a political event.” However, the speech was specifically focused on border-related crime, a hot political topic.

Trump shared stories about how illegal immigrants have raped and killed children and adults in Michigan, blaming Biden for the problems.

That controversial visit came before Murphy resigned from the Board of Directors of a local organization set up to assist survivors of child, domestic and sexual violence.