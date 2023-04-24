LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Livingston County now calls itself a “Constitutional County.”

Commissioners voted Monday night to approve that designation, which means county leaders and law enforcement agree not to enforce gun-related red flag laws.

It’s a symbolic move in support of second amendment rights. Supporters of gun rights made their voices heard both outside and inside the meeting.

“Do your homework, do your work. I know y’all have done it and I see we got veterans sitting on this. So take up your time tonight, look at it and understand, strip the rights, we’ll be on our knees,” said Laso Sully, a county resident speaking in favor of the resolution.

Sheriff Mike Murphy has already said he would not enforce red flag laws if they were signed into law.

SEE MORE: Nessel, sheriff, clash over enforcement of red flag law

Monday’s vote on the resolution brought people from around the county and state, including former Republican gubernatorial candidate Ralph Rebandt and GOP Chair Kristina Karamo.

“It’s gonna be time for our counties to stand up and defend the rights of citizens because it’s clear that our governor and our legislator are completely out of control. I don’t have a whole lot to say but thank you, thank you because you are going to take heat,” said Karamo.

The resolution also blocks the board from approving new funds and resources to enforce state gun laws.

Among the dozens of voices that supported the resolution, a handful of people called out the board of commissioners, saying the resolution was turning a blind eye to gun violence.

“You are not upholding the law. There are rules in place for the things going on in this country,” said Steph Nicholas.

One parent said she’s concerned for the safety of her kids when they’re at school. While she supports the second amendment she said she hopes Livingston County will enforce the newly passed laws and others that may follow.

“When the safety of the community is at risk, especially the lives of children, the government must and should act,” said Jennifer Lamb.

The county board now has to send a copy of the resolution to state lawmakers and counties around Michigan. Board members hope the move emboldens state and federal lawmakers to push back on restrictive gun regulations.