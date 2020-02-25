Livingston County approves 2A Sanctuary resolution

Livingston County, Mich (WLNS)– After a unanimous vote Monday night, the Livingston County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution making the county a 2A Sanctuary.

According to “Michigan for 2A Sanctuaries”, there are now 17 counties that have passed the resolution statewide.

The growing movement is in response to red flag gun laws passed by Virginia.

The resolution passed by Livingston County affirms the Livingston County Board of Commissioner’s Support of Constitutional Rights (also known as 2A Sanctuary).

“The whole point of this is for years our second amendment has been chipped away and personally I’m done with it,” Rick Knieper, Livingston County Chairman of “Michigan for 2A Sanctuaries,” said.

While the majority of the people in the crowd at the meeting were in support of the amendment, a few spoke out about their concerns.

“It’s gonna send a message to people in our community that our government is more focused on only protecting the rights of gun owners even in the face of people who are worried for their safety,” Nicole Waligora said.

The resolution was introduced by Commissioner Bob Bezotte, who is the former Livingston County Sheriff, but the current Sheriff, Mike Murphy said protecting the constitution is already part of his job and that he doesn’t understand the need for a resolution.

Last week, Eaton County and Jackson County also approved resolutions declaring them 2A Sanctuary Counties.