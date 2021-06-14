Livingston County Board of Commissioners Chair slams DEI program

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Diversity, equity and inclusiveness training is causing some controversy in Livingston County.

Livingston County Board of Commissioners Chair Wes Nakagiri slammed the DEI program at the Huron Clinton metropolitan authority saying it was racist, anti-white, and based on critical race theory.

Because of that, the board decided not to re-appoint Steve Williams to the authority last month.

Tonight, Williams addressed the issue and tried to reassure the board that the training was not racist and has been vetted by attorneys as appropriate.

“They talked about critical race theory being part of the program. That is not true at all. I am not a racist, I’m not a reverse racist. I would never support a racist program and that is not what’s being carried out here,” said Williams.

Not everyone was convinced.

“There are elements of that DEI program which in my view, I would call them critical race theory elements. Specifically, the Metroparks has a definition out there for all to see on how they define white privilege. That means there is white privilege.They also have a definition for institutional racism. that means the Metroparks believes there is institutional racism, and in my interpretation of that, that’s all of American society is racist,” said Nakagiri.

One member of the board resigned last month – following a discussion of this issue– Although she says she had been planning the move for months. The board also accepted her resignation tonight.