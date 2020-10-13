Livingston County could eliminate mask mandates in county buildings

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– The Livingston County Board of Commissioners could vote eliminate mask requirements in county buildings during their meeting Tuesday night.

A resolution, which was passed by a sub-committee of the board last week, would remove the mandate from the county’s COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. That means anyone who visits a county building would no longer be required to wear a face covering.

According to that resolution, the reason Livingston County required employees and people visiting county facilities to wear a face-covering was to comply with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders. Since the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that the governor did not have the authority to issue those orders, the resolution says the county’s mask mandate was based on unconstitutional orders. That’s why some commissioners are looking to remove it from the COVID-19 response plan.

The resolution states that plan does not override requirements issued by valid Federal, State, or Local order/law. There is still currently a statewide mask mandate under an emergency order issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, so it’s unclear if eliminating the mandate on a county level would carry any weight.

The full resolution can be found here.

This story will be updated when a decision is made.