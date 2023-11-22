LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department’s Animal Control Division is investigating the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old dog.

Officials were dispatched to the area of Richardson Rd. and Coon Lake Rd. in Genoa Township at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. An investigation revealed the Boxer had come to a home from a neighbors’ and allegedly displayed “aggressive behavior,” toward the homeowner, who was outside at the time. The 80-year-old man fired one round from a handgun striking the dog. Officials said the man fired because he was “fearful” of the dog.

The investigation is ongoing, a press release from the department said. A final report will be provided to the Livingston County Prosecutor to review.