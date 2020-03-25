Livingston County has the most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Mid-Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — In the WLNS TV-6 Mid-Michigan market area, Livingston County has the most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

WLNS TV-6 considers its direct market area to cover the following Mid-Michigan counties: Ingham, Livingston, Jackson, Clinton, Eaton, Hillsdale and Shiawasse. Livingston County has a total of 16 COVID-19 cases with one death. Livingston County is Michigan’s 11th most populous county in the state with a total population of 188,482, per Michigan census data from 2018.

The first presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Livingston County was reported by the Livingston County Health Department March 18 for a woman in Howell. She had no history of travel.

Livingston County’s case count is followed by:

Ingham County – 18 cases, 0 deaths

Jackson County- 12 cases, 0 deaths

Clinton County- 6 cases, 0 deaths

Eaton County – 3 cases, 0 deaths

Hillsdale County – 2 cases, 0 deaths

Shiawasse County – 1 case, 0 deaths

For every 100,000 people, there are 6.2 cases of COVID-19 in Ingham County. Ingham County is the seventh most populous county in the state of Michigan following Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Kent, Genesee and Washtenaw.

Ingham County suspended all operations on Monday March 16 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Even though the operations were suspended, the Prosecutor’s Office has remained open for essential functions including felony preliminary exams or matters specifically pertaining to in-custody defendants.

Mildly ill people are encouraged to stay home and contact their healthcare provider by phone for guidance.

