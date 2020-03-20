Livingston County Health Department will hire an epidemiologist

A medical staffer works with test systems for the diagnosis of coronavirus, at the Krasnodar Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology microbiology lab in Krasnodar, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Russia has closed its land border with China and suspended most train traffic between the countries. (AP Photo)

Livingston County, Mich. (WLNS) — Livingston County Health Department announced it’s searching for an epidemiologist.

The department had been looking for an epidemiologist prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the outbreak pushed the search for an epidemiologist to a top priority, according to health promotion coordinator Natasha Radke.

What is an epidemiologist?

Epidemiologists do research and investigation to reduce the risk or occurrence of negative outcomes in several health-related areas. Along with helping to stunt the spread of something like the coronavirus, they analyze and interpret data around other communicable and chronic diseases, child health, and identify substance abuse trends.

Radke says the Livingston County Health Department is going to post for the position in a couple of days, and wants the position filled within a month or so.