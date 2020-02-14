Livingston County man arraigned after recording teenager in dressing room

LANSING (WLNS): A Livingston County man is being arraigned on charges of recording a teenage girl changing in a dressing room last month at the Fowlerville Walmart.

Joseph Busha, 33, of Conway Township is being charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count each of capturing and distributing an image of an unclothed person and using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned Wednesday.

Police were informed of Busha’s activity after the teen reported the incident to her father, who then went to Fowlerville Police.

A search warrant allowed officers to enter Busha’s residence in Conway Township, where recording devices were taken by detectives with the Livingston County Sheriff’s office.

Busha was taken into custody and is free on a $50,000 cash bond.

His hearing is scheduled for March 3.

This story was adapted from WHMI.