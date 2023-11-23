LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has reported the fatal shooting of a dog in Genoa Township Wednesday.

Deputies responded at around 1:15 p.m. to the area of Richardson and Coon Lake roads, for a report of a dog having been shot. A preliminary investigation showed an 8-year-old boxer had gone to a neighbor’s house and had shown aggressive behavior, according to the sheriff’s office.

At that point an 80-year-old man fired one round from a handgun, fatally shooting the dog. The man reported having been fearful of the dog, based on proximity.

The Animal Control Division of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. They will forward the case to the prosecutor’s office when the review is complete.