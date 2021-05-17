Livingston County seeking help in finding missing 17-year-old-girl

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in finding missing 17-year-old-girl Minushka Ostrowski, nicknamed Minu.

Ostrowski was last seen in her Howell-area home where she left voluntarily. She had previously been in contact with her friends, but contact has ceased.

Ostrowski had black hair with blue highlights, but the Sheriff’s Office believes she may have bleached her hair and the highlights may appear green.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with black leggings, but it is not known what clothes she has now.

If you have any information regarding her location and are within Livingston County, dial 911. If you are outside of Livingston County, dial 517-546-9111.