LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a few years of buying lottery tickets online, a 72-year-old Livingston County woman matched the winning Fantasy 5 numbers on December 1.

When the winning player, who has remained anonymous, found out she had won a $459,411 Fantasy jackpot, she was so shocked that she didn’t tell her husband about it for the next three days.

“I waited three days to tell my husband, because I was trying to process the news myself. I couldn’t sleep for a week because I’ve been so anxious to come claim my prize!”

She recently visited the lottery headquarters to claim her prize, which she said she plans to share with her family and then save the rest.

“Winning is such a relief and provides a nice financial cushion for me and my family,” she said.

The winning player bought her Fantasy 5 ticket, with the winning numbers 02-16-24-27-34, online at MichiganLottery.com.