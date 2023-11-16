LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Livingston County deputies went on a high-speed chase early Thursday morning on I-96, eventually taking into custody the driver and three passengers of a stolen car from Detroit.

A sheriff’s deputy saw a 2009 Chevy Malibu violating several traffic laws at around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. After running the licensing plate numbers, the deputy found the car had been stolen from Detroit. The deputy then tried to pull over the car, but the driver took off on westbound I-96 at over 100 mph with deputies in pursuit.

At M-52, the driver of the stolen car turned around and drove eastbound on I-96 as sheriff’s cruisers continued in pursuit. At Highland Road, the driver went into the median and then crashed into the ditch at Burkhart Road in Howell Township. The four people from the car then took off running, with deputies chasing them.

A deputy caught one passenger, and a K9 unit tracked down the other three people. Deputies took them all into custody. The driver is an 18-year-old man from Detroit, whom deputies arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and resisting and obstructing.

Livingston County deputies continued a chase on foot after the suspect crashed at Burkhart and Highland roads. (Livingston County Sheriff’s Office)

The three passengers taken into custody are a 27-year-old Detroit man, a 21-year-old Atlanta, Georgia man and a 19-year-old Detroit woman.