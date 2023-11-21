The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for their help identifying a man who’s been accused of stealing electronics from a T-Mobil store in Hartland.

Authorities say he stole an Apple watch and a set of Beats headphones.

Do you know this man? (Image: Livingston County Sheriff’s Office)

Police describe the suspect as 6 foot tall and he has a beard. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a flannel jacket, black pants, black boots and a black baseball cap.

If you have any information that would assist police in this case, they are asking you to contact them at (517) 546-2440.