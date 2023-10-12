LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police in East Lansing responded to a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday night at the intersection of Abbot Rd and Lake Lansing Rd.

Police said the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. when the driver of a vehicle was heading north and turned left toward Lake Lansing Rd. This is when the motorcycle crashed into the vehicle.

Police say the motorcyclist was possibly speeding.

The motorcyclist was killed in the crash and police said he was a 19-year-old from Livonia. His name was not released.