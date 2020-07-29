Local advocates respond to latest DACA changes

The Trump administration announced it’s winding down legal protections for dreamers, immigrant children who were brought to this country illegally.

Just last month the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Trump Administration violated federal law by terminating DACA and allowed the program to continue

Recently a federal judge in Maryland ordered the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security to fully restore the program and start accepting new applications. But now all of this will take a back seat.

The Trump Administration has ordered a legal review of the program, meaning that it will not accept new DACA applications and will limit renewals for more than 640,000 dreamers to one year instead of two.

Advocate Melissa Sarmiento-Alvarez with Dreamsu tells 6 News this new change only adds another layer of uncertainty for Dreamers.

“The fact that the trump administration decision to implement these policies during a global pandemic and especially right after we saw ice’s attempt to remove international students. I mean we definitely think it’s cruel,” Alvarez said.

During a press briefing yesterday, president Trump said he’s working on a bill that will establish a merit-based immigration system.





