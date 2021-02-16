Local agency receives millions in funding to meet growing mental health and addiction services needs



Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) LifeWays Community Mental Health (LifeWays) has been selected as Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC). Because of that, LifeWays will receive a total of $3,886,311 in new funding to meet the growing need for mental health and addiction services in Jackson and Hillsdale counties. LifeWays will be joining 18 other certified clinics already providing critical behavioral health services across Michigan.

This funding is a result of the Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act authored by

Senator Stabenow and Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO). This law established new Certified Community

Behavioral Health Clinics, which are transforming the way behavioral health and addiction treatment services are delivered in Michigan and across the country.

Through this designation, LifeWays will be required to provide a comprehensive set of behavioral health services including 24/7/365 crisis services; outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment services; immediate screenings, risk assessments, and diagnoses; and care coordination with emergency rooms, law enforcement, and veteran groups.

“This historic funding increase will allow more Michiganders to get the help they need in their

community. It also provides major momentum to fully fund certified behavioral health services across our country,” said Senator Stabenow.

“LifeWays is beyond excited about the opportunities that the CCBHC award will provide to Jackson and Hillsdale counties. We will continue to be the public provider of behavioral health services, but the CCBHC designation will allow us to increase access to anyone in need of care. The timing of the award is perfect as LifeWays just completed its remodel project: LifeWays is now able to provide comprehensive 24/7 access to community-based mental and substance use disorder services, treatment of cooccurring disorders, and physical healthcare in one single location to any individual, regardless of their ability to pay or their place of residence. This comprehensive healthcare approach is the fulfillment of LifeWays vision for the people of our communities who we are honored to serve,” said Maribeth Leonard, CEO of LifeWays.

For more information, visit. https://www.lifewayscmh.org/ Hope and help begin at LifeWays Community Mental Health.