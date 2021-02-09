Local artists encouraged to participate in public art display along Lansing River Trail

LANSING, Mich ( WLNS) Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center is partnering with the City of Lansing for the 4th annual ArtPath River Trail Exhibition. More than three miles of the Lansing River Trail will highlight talented Michigan artists at multiple scenic and historic locations through the heart of downtown Lansing. Special thanks to our title sponsors Rathbun Agency and Auto-Owners Insurance.

Over 82,000 visitors enjoyed the River Trail during the duration of ArtPath 2020. A substantial increase from the year prior! Artwork of all media are eligible including natural materials, such as Wheatpaste and Moss-art, to murals, paintings, sculptures and other forms of digital and sound installations.

Individuals, teams or artist collectives are encouraged to create installations that are interactive and engaging with park visitors. Artists may also submit artwork for multiple sites along the path, and will be granted $1,000 for each accepted submission.

The distinguished 2021 jury panel includes artists Maureen Bergquist Gray, Ozay Moore and Ruth Koelewyn. If you are interested in learning more and applying? Click here. http://lansingartgallery.org/artpath/

Register for our virtual ArtPath Artist Workshop on Feb. 25, 2021 at 6 PM, more information can be found https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prospective-artpath-artist-workshop-tickets-140315755201?fbclid=IwAR3tZgbhUlI78IMpwdltjycpOdh8vWuNNEMAi14Sg1jxXVTztLx-a7ZFXfU