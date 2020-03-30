Local band talks about canceling tour due to coronavirus outbreak

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– With restaurants, bars and venues closed, bands have been forced to cancel concerts, shows, tours and take their music online.

One local band, Joe Hertler& The Rainbow Seekers, should be on tour right now, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, they’re not.

“Our last gig was probably about 2 weeks ago, we were in Denver and we were just about to start, you know a pretty big run, about 2 months worth of shows,” said Hertler.

The band drove all the way from Kalamazoo to Boulder, Colorado.

“It really started to dawn on us, especially in those days prior that this tour was probably not going to happen,” said Hertler.

The tour ended up getting canceled.

“That’s two months of shows that’s just gone and we’re going to have to reschedule, obviously it’s a lot of loss revenue,” said Hertler, “but at the same time, it felt like the right thing to do, it was kind of relieving that we weren’t going to be traveling around.”

Hertler says bringing music and concerts online can be good thing though in times like this.

“Music is about communication and it’s about connecting with people, I think it’s something that a lot of us need, both you know as artists and listeners of music,” said Hertler.

Even though shows have been canceled, Hertler does have a positive outlook.

“You know just trying to take it one day at a time, and at the end of the day we’re all in it together and it’s going to be a big learning experience for more than just artists, for everyone,” said Hertler.

The band has done one online concert, but Hertler says they do plan to do another in the near future.