LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Denny Vandecar, owner of ‘Denny’s Central Park Bikes’ in Okemos, passed away last month at the age of 82.

Denny was extremely loved by the cycling community in mid-Michigan and a very talented, award-wining cyclist in his own right.

A Celebration of Life party will be held in his honor from 7-9 p.m. on Aug. 7, at Cleats Bar and Grille (in Hope Sports Complex), 5801 N Aurelius Rd, Lansing, Michigan.

Donations can be made to Faith Hospice, 2100 Raybrook St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546, or on faithhospicecare.org.