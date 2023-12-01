LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Everyone knows that babies do not come with instruction manuals. But what you might not know is that there is help close by for expectant parents.

A mid-Michigan hospital is now offering a one-day labor support class for them. The Birthplace at McLaren Greater Lansing will bring parents and nurse educators together to talk about the childbirth labor process. That includes details about what happens before, during and after the “Big Day.”

The hospital said the class is divided into three parts. The class covers the actual labor event–including how to know when it’s happening–and when it’s time to come to the hospital. They also go through the admission process and pain control options.

The third part of the class goes over what happens after the birth, such as what’s normal and not normal in newborns, and warning signs that need immediate attention.

McLaren said the classes are monthly and are intended for parents in the third trimester of pregnancy. Sparrow Health also offers childbirth classes through Lansing’s Expectant Parents Organization. Those classes have both in-person and virtual options.

McLaren Greater Lansing is at 2900 Collins Road in Lansing. The Expectant Parents Organization is at 709 Center Street in Lansing. Registration for these classes is online.

To find the links to the websites, check out the “Seen on 6” section of WLNS.com.