Local business says Cyber Monday is looking good

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Cyber Monday, and there are a lot of deals out there.

Right here in Lansing, a music store in old town says they got a huge virtual turn out today.

Experts say they expect Americans to spend more than $11 billion dollars on this Cyber Monday.

There are plenty of good deals from big businesses like Amazon, Walmart and more.

But smaller, more local stores are getting into the mix as well.

The managers at elderly instruments said they had 400 online orders just this morning and they expect that number to increase throughout the night.

Managers Michael Smalley and Jeffrey Renton say Black Friday went very well for the store but things slowed down on Small Business Saturday and they expect to make up for that through their online sales.

The store offered several holiday deals, and they say every Cyber Monday goes well for them.

Today sales were up nearly 40% compared to a normal Monday.

“It’s always busy for us definitely. Definitely get a huge influx of orders and yeah that’s how it’s been,” said Renton.

“There’s not a specific goal that we’re reaching. We’re trying to get orders shipped out on time,” said Smalley

Managers say they were dealing with supply chain and staffing shortages but they do have enough inventory for the holiday season.