Local businesses step up to raise money for the Lansing Food Bank

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– With more workers being laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, food banks are operating at four times their normal capacity. That’s why donations to food banks are needed now more than ever.

Despite many Mid-Michigan businesses taking a hit, several are still finding ways to help.

“As a business owner and a small business owner in your local community, all the time you should be helping back and giving to the community,” Becky Beauchine Kulka, Owner of Becky Beauchine Kulka Diamonds and Fine Jewelry said.

Beauchine Kulka recently teamed up with a designer to create bracelets to raise money for the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

“Each one came in a little box telling what it was going for and for every bracelet we sold it provided 60 meals to the Lansing food bank. So, our goal was 10,000 meals, but we actually hit 12,180 meals,” Beauchine Kulka said.

Yesterday morning, Flour Child Bakery in Grand Ledge opened up for one day to sell bagels. The bakery expected to make just over a thousand dollars from the 624 bagels but raised almost $3,500 and sold out of bagels in just 9 minutes.

The bakery told 6 News they plan to do another bagel fundraiser in the near future.

Earlier this month cars lined up outside the Grand Ledge Sun Theatre to get their hands on some popcorn. Bags of the popular movie theater snack were free, but donations were encouraged to help out theatre employees. The theatre announced they’ll host another popcorn handout on Friday, May 1st and 100 percent of donations will go to the food bank.