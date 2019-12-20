Local church to help those with the ‘holiday blues’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A church in Lansing is holding a special service tonight called “Blue Christmas.”

The goal is to help those dealing with holiday grief or other everyday struggles.

While Christmas is a joyous time for many, for others it might be the opposite. That’s why Asbury United Methodist Church in Lansing is working to make sure everyone feels comfortable.

“Christmas can be a really conflicting time for people,” said Mark Vorenkamp, the minister for discipleship at Asbury United Methodist Church.

Not everyone is feeling merry and bright this holiday season.

“There’s a lot of people who have lost someone in the previous year, that are having some difficulty in their life, whether it’s financial, whether they’ve lost a job, whether they’ve had a relationship break up,” said Vorenkamp.

Vorenkamp is leading the Blue Christmas service tonight. He’s had trouble around the holidays, too.

“I had some difficult things happen to me a number of years ago before Christmas and it dramatically changed my life,” said Vorenkamp. “If I had known about a Blue Christmas service or a service like this, either that year or the year after, I would’ve been thankful for it.”

The focus of the service is to remind people that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and for those on the fence about going, Vorenkamp says:

“If you feel like this Christmas just doesn’t feel like previous Christmases for you for whatever reason, this is the kind of service that you may need. This world will get better, even if it isn’t today,” said Vorenkamp.

The event begins tonight at 7 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, located at 2200 Lake Lansing Road in Lansing.