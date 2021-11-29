Local churches and non-profits host “Light the world with love” fundraiser

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than 100 people came out today to an East Lansing church today for the “Light the World With Love” event.



The church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints hosts this Christmas celebration every year. This year, the church partnered with Mount Hope United Methodist Church and non-profits to raise money for refugees and those less fortunate this holiday season.

“We hope that when we give we reach the need. Those people will receive it in their heart and they will do also to others,” said Eric Mulanda, Senior Pastor for Mount Hope United Methodist Church.

There were several performances, food, music, arts and crafts for children, and a movie night. Guests also got the chance to pick a star from the Christmas tree that had a donation suggestion.



“It’s the Christmas spirit, and so we’re so happy to see that everybody comes together to kind of forget all of our differences and work together,” said David Rawson, State President of Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints.

If you’re interested in donating or learning more about “Light The World With Love” click the link here.

