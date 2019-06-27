Local civil rights leaders react to Supreme Court census ruling

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Supreme Court blocked the citizenship question from the 2020 census today in a 5-4 ruling.

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is reacting to the news.

The executive director says while this is a short term win by not adding citizenship status to the census, he’s not sure it will last very long.

The Supreme Court said that the explanation for adding the question to the 2020 census was inadequate, but the U.S. Department of Commerce does have the right to reinstate the question if it can provide well enough justification.

For now, Michigan civil rights leaders say they plan to keep making sure their voices are heard.

“The Department of Commerce still reserves the right to come back and present a new plan supporting, provide that it’s based on adequate consideration and it could fly, so I think even though there’s a lot of excitement in the air, we are cautiously optimistic at the Michigan Department of Civil Rights,” said Agustin Arbulu, the executive director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

Senator Gary Peters also weighed in on this ruling, saying it’s a step in the right direction.

If the Department of Commerce does reinstate the question, it would happen within the next couple of weeks.