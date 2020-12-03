Local community works to create holiday cards for COVID units

MID-MICHIGAN (WLNS)- A local nurse is asking for help to bring smiles to COVID patients and the people caring for them during this holiday season.

Sparrow hospital has been busier than ever for weeks, due to COVID-19 patients. Deaths continue to rise, leaving healthcare workers with a heavy heart most days.

Katie Pontifex, a nurse at Sparrow hospital recently decided her colleagues and COVID patients could use something to make them smile.

“Asking for any employee, children grandchildren who were interested in making holiday crafts to make something and bring them in. So they could put it around the unit and boost morale and bring some holiday cheer,” said Pontifex.

Facebook users eagerly responded and immediately had kids create holiday cards in hopes to bring a smile to someone’s face, all within hours of the post.

“Ultimately when it’s kids, it’s coming from an innocent place. And those things mean a lot to people,” said Pontifex.

Sparrow hospital says there are guidlines that need to be met before any craft pieces enter the unit. Everyone wants every piece made to not only bring holiday cheer and smiles to those in need.