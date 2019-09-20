Local credit union helping out auto supply workers during strike

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s day five of the UAW strike against General Motors and there’s still no agreement in sight.

A top United Auto Workers official reports many unresolved issues are still on the table, but UAW vice president Terry Dittes also said in a letter to members Thursday that they have made progress. No specifics were given.

About 49,000 UAW workers have been on strike against the company since Monday to win job security, get a bigger share of GM’s profits, and to give temporary workers a path to permanent jobs.

GM workers aren’t the only ones affected by the strike.

Right here in mid-Michigan, more than 200 auto supply workers are being laid off because of the strike.

At first, they didn’t know where to go for help, but now one Lansing business is stepping up.

LAFCU, a local credit union, is offering relief to these workers through loans, debt consolidation, refinancing options, and overall financial advice.

6 News caught up with a representative from Local 652 this afternoon and he says the need for help is high.

“Hopefully it takes care of whatever need they have be it food, diapers, housing. It’s for what we need to exist until we can get over this strike,” said Jake Jacobson, a member of Local 652.

“I mean I’m impacted personally, my husband works for GM and he’s walking the picket line, and so we’re just here to make sure our members have a resource that they can lean on when they need it,” said Kelli Ellsworth-Etchison, the chief marketing officer of LAFCU.

If you’re impacted by the strike and want to check if you qualify for LAFCU’s help, click here.