Local experts weigh in on how booster shots work

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The White House appears ready to announce that fully vaccinated Americans should get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes amid a struggle to get some people to roll up their sleeves for their first shot

The delta variant continues to pose a threat across the nation with cases still on the rise.

“So the delta variant is a little bit better at getting around vaccines than previous variants,” said Sarah Surna of the Barry Eaton District Health Department. She says a booster shot would provide extra protection.

“For the population at large vaccine efficacy can wane over time. So what that means is that vaccines over time become less effective. Your immune system may forget this experience with the vaccine. And have a harder time recognizing covid virus in the future,” she said.

For incoming MSU student Yousef Albuloushi the surge in cases is concerning.

For some, getting a booster shot is something that has already crossed their mind.

“I always thought that that might be the case same with the annual flu shot that everyone gets. That this first round of covid being a virus it’s probably going to mutate, which is what we’ve seen with Delta and now the new Lambda variant and all these other variants we’re seeing. So I’m all for getting a booster once those get approved,” said fully vaccinated Michigander Mel Delwingett .

Surna says there are numerous other vaccines that require an extra dose.

“This is not a new thing and vaccinations are science. There are several vaccinations that require more than two doses in a series.”

She says with the pandemic still ongoing and once a third shot gets approved, people should listen to the science. “

With the spread of COVID-19 not yet under control in the community, people need to be vigilant about getting any authorized boosters or additional shots as well just being initially vaccinated.”

If approved- people could start receiving a booster shot by mid-September.